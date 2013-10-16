BUCHAREST Oct 16 Romanian construction
materials producer Adeplast failed to sell a 33 percent stake in
an initial public offering on the Bucharest bourse, for which it
was hoping to raise between 13 and 15 million euros ($20
million).
"The public offering for shares in Adeplast ... was not
completed successfully as it did not get the minimum amount of
subscriptions," brokerage Intercapital Invest, one of the
advisers in the IPO, said on its website.
Founded in 1996, Adeplast has nine plants in Romania and
recorded a net profit of 16.2 million lei ($4.91 million) last
year, more than double compared with 2011.
($1 = 0.7406 euros)
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Radu Marinas)