Position: President of Romania Incumbent: Klaus Werner Iohannis Date of Birth: June 13, 1959 Term: Directly elected to a five-year term in Nov. 2014. Can stand again for a second term

Key Facts:

The country's fourth president since the fall of communism in the bloody 1989 revolution, the provincial mayor inflicted a shock defeat to leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta in November, on a promise to fight graft and be a unifying leader.

A former high-school physics teacher, Iohannis was praised for his managerial skills in running the Transylvanian town of Sibiu. A descendent of Saxons who settled there in medieval times, he is Romania's first president from an ethnic minority.

Backed by two centre-right parties, Iohannis turned round a 10-point deficit to win a Nov. 16 runoff, as widespread anger at voting problems including long queues and bureaucratic hurdles for the large Romanian diaspora galvanized the anti-Ponta camp.

Iohannis pledged to safeguard the independence of Romania's judicial system and progress made in tackling corruption while the former communist state of 20 million is emerging from painful budget cuts imposed during the slowdown.

Iohannis succeeds veteran President Traian Basescu, a feisty sea captain who won the post in 2004 on an anti-graft ticket and served for a decade in which Romania joined the European Union in 2007 and opened up the archives of Nicolae Ceausescu's feared Securitate secret police to the public.

He pledged economic, health and education reforms, and to create an attractive business climate for foreign investors in the mineral resource-rich Black Sea country.

Political foe Ponta has pledged to stay in power as premier until the next parliament election in late 2016. But he could face a leadership challenge next year from within his own ranks, as the ruling Social Democrat party looks to contain the fallout from the embarrassing presidential defeat.

Iohannis, whose promise to rein in corruption helped make him Europe's most popular political leader on Facebook, has pledged to topple Ponta's government and could seek to bring his rightist allies back into government.

The presidency gives Iohannis the power to select a new prime minister if Ponta falls in a no-confidence vote, but that would require dozens of lawmakers to abandon the ruling coalition who controls about 58 percent of seats in parliament. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)