BUCHAREST, July 8 Romanian prosecutors seized assets of Russian oil firm Lukoil worth up to 2 billion euros in an investigation on suspicion of money laundering, a local court was quoted as saying on Wednesday by state agency Agerpres.

In October of last year Romanian prosecutors, police and customs inspectors raided the offices of Lukoil near the city of Ploiesti in an investigation into alleged tax evasion and money laundering concerning an estimated 230 million euros.

On Wednesday, the Ploiesti court of appeals was quoted as saying prosecutors expanded their investigation into the head of the local Petrotel Lukoil S.A. and five other employees on accusations of misusing company credit and money laundering.

"Seizure measures were enforced on some assets belonging to Lukoil Europe Holdings Bvatrium Holland for up to 2 billion euros," state agency Agerpres quoted the court as saying.

Lukoil was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday. After October's raid, a spokesman in Moscow confirmed that Romanian prosecutors had conducted searches at the Petrotel refinery and said some accounting documents were taken away. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alison Williams)