BUCHAREST Dec 12 For two decades, Romania's inefficient state companies have undermined the country's economy through graft, mismanagement, disadvantageous business deals and budget-sapping losses.

But that may change.

At the prodding of foreign lenders led by the International Monetary Fund, the government is planning to overhaul the management of the most important of its 700-plus state firms by replacing political appointees with tender-selected executives.

Observers are keen to see who the new managers will be or whether they will make a difference, as the government has given very little guidance on the profile of ideal candidates, or even whether they will be Romanian or foreign.

At the top of list is Hidroelectrica, an energy producer so big it could power all of Croatia or light up Romania's European Union peers Latvia or Cyprus twice over.

Instead, the country's cheapest power producer sells the bulk of its hydroelectric output below market prices in highly criticised deals with a handful of companies, and these hard-to-change contracts deprive the state budget of badly needed revenue and hurt an already strained market.

The contracts -- under investigation by the European Commission -- also hit ordinary Romanians, who apart from their Bulgarian neighbours have the lowest living standards in the European Union at about 45 percent of the bloc's average.

Last month, Hidroelectrica's general director, Constantin Trihenea, asked to hike power prices by 50 percent for Romanian households, while continuing to sell to some clients at roughly half the market price and below production costs. He later resigned.

"Many of these companies are losing money due to poor business decisions, inefficient operations and lack of investment," U.S. Ambassador Mark Gitenstein said.

"Ultimately, these losses are being covered by the state budget or, in other words, by the average Romanian's already stretched paycheck and ... you can visualise the significant drag on the economy this type of subsidised loss has on growth."

Under the government's new plan, it will appoint new private managers at firms that employ more than 1,000 people and posted at least 1 billion lei ($308 million) in turnover in 2010.

Executive search firms have until Dec. 23 to bid for the right to take part in the process for the first four companies, which the economy minister hoped would have new bosses picked as soon as February.

While Romanian executives may apply, the casting process will be international, and the economy ministry requires recruiting firms to have at least 30 offices worldwide, at least 10 of them in Europe. A ministry official has said as many as 20 recruiting firms expressed an interest to bid.

The first four firms are Hidroelectrica, petrochemical company Oltchim, power supplier Electrica Furnizare and military equipment supplier Romarm.

BURDEN ON STATE

The story is not exclusive to Romania. Inefficiency at state-owned firms plagues many countries in former communist Europe and beyond, all the way to debt-ridden Greece, and governments have often turned a blind eye.

Bucharest's move to appoint independent managers is part of wider IMF-requested reforms at state-owned firms that includes cost controls, layoffs, and listing minority stakes. All of these, including private management plans, are behind schedule.

At the end of 2009, state enterprises employed just under 10 percent of Romania's total workers, data compiled by the Fiscal Council showed, but just 6 percent of the economy.

They also owed over 10 billion lei ($3.1 billion), or 2.5 percent of GDP, in unpaid taxes at the end of 2010, according to Ionut Dumitru, chief economist at Raiffeisen Bank in Bucharest and the head of the Fiscal Council, an independent fiscal watchdog.

"That is a stock of arrears, a one-off, but ... it means missing revenue from the budget," Dumitru said.

State firms also owed billions in unpaid bills to private service firms, while public transport companies, hard coal mines, power plants and other firms received another 4.5 billion lei, or about 1 percent of GDP, in 2010 subsidies.

"Some state firms are so inefficient that the state is forced to subsidise them to keep them alive," Dumitru said.

"Private managers could help reverse course, provided they have clear performance and pay criteria and no political interference."

HARD TO ROOT OUT

For a lot of companies, especially in the energy sector, state-appointed managers are replaced with each new government.

Some, however, are more long-lasting. Constantin Roibu has been director of Oltchim for 20 years despite the chemical company's consistently poor performance, including a 214 million lei ($65.66 million) loss last year.

Other firms suffer no matter who is in charge. In 2006 and 2007, Bucharest wiped out 5 billion lei in unpaid debt from a rail company, thermal power producer Termoelectrica and the hard coal mining firm.

The three companies have again fallen into debt and have some of the largest unpaid bills to the budget.

"Some of the companies have good assets and the potential to become national and regional leaders in their sectors but have underperformed in recent years," Greg Konieczny, the head of state property fund Fondul Proprietatea, told Reuters.

The government has said candidates need relevant experience in consultancy, management or in running large state or private companies. Many observers hope the process will be a first step to make firms more efficient and that they will later be followed by bourse listings.

"After this first step, the companies also need to be listed on the stock exchange and to improve transparency and corporate governance," Fondul Proprietatea's Konieczny said.

"This will help them attract funding for developing new projects, both through debt and equity financing." ($1 = 3.2595 Romanian lei) (Editing by Michael Winfrey and Stephen Nisbet)