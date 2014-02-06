BUCHAREST Feb 6 Romania's Finance Minister Daniel Chitoiu resigned from his post in the coalition government on Thursday, after losing the support from his Liberal Party in a policy row, a top party source told Reuters.

Chitoiu had failed to keep his party in the loop about a plan by its leftist partners to reschedule the bank debts of low-income borrowers, the source said.

"He resigned, he was blamed for not discussing those plans with the party," the source said.