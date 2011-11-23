BUCHAREST Nov 23 Financing for Europe's planned Nabucco gas pipeline project can be settled and will not create a bottleneck, consortium chief Reinhard Mitschek said on Wednesday.

The European Union-backed plan to bring in up to 31 billion cubic metres of gas a year from the Caspian region has been plagued by delays and concerns about possible rising costs.

The pipeline, estimated to cost around 10 billion euros, is scheduled to transport the first supplies in 2017 or 2018. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Sam Cage)