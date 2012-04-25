BUCHAREST, April 25 The Nabucco gas pipeline project is still viable and Romania's Transgaz remains part of it, a company official said on Wednesday.

Hungary's MOL has cast doubt over the project that would ship Caspian Sea gas to Europe.

"There are many speculations regarding this project, which are unfounded," Transgaz deputy director Ioan Rusu told Reuters by telephone. "The project is not dead and we are there."

Austria's OMV, another participant of the Nabucco consortium, had said it still regarded the project viable, while a shorter pipeline was a possible alternative.

The consortium also includes Germany's RWE, Hungary's MOL, Turkey's Botas and BEH of Bulgaria.

The 4,000 km, 31 billion cubic meter (bcm) capacity pipeline, a pet project of the European Union as it aims to reduce dependence on Russian gas supplies, has so far failed to sign any gas supply deals. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Sam Cage)