BORCEA, Romania Oct 7 Romania received its
first six F-16 fighter jets from Portugal on Friday, as it works
to bring its obsolete forces up to NATO standards and phases out
its outdated communist-era MiGs.
The F-16 Fighting Falcons are part of a batch of 12 units
supplied by Portuguese Air Force to Romania, a staunch
Washington ally and NATO member since 2004, and a participant in
military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"This acquisition of a first batch of high-performance
multirole planes represents a major investment supporting an
increase in our country's defence capability," Prime Minister
Dacian Ciolos said at the 86th Air Base Lieutenant Aviator
Gheorghe Mociornita, near the Danube river.
Portugal will supply three more jets by the end of the year
and the rest in 2017.
