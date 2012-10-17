BUCHAREST Oct 17 Romania has asked four of
Europe's largest power companies to reconsider a plan to build
two nuclear reactors after it failed to find other investors,
the Eastern European nation's deputy economy minister said on
Wednesday.
Romania, which must replace a third of its plants by 2020,
needs new power generation or faces future supply shortages and
rising import costs.
However, many power companies have been scaling back
investment in central and eastern Europe in light of the euro
zone debt crisis and with a renewed focus on wind and solar
capacity.
"Last week there was a meeting and... we decided to retry
attracting investors because the reasons why they withdrew are
no longer current," deputy Economy Minister Rodin Traicu was
quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres."
"We are waiting for an answer."
French GDF Suez, Spanish Iberdrola,
Germany's RWE and Czech CEZ all withdrew
from the project over the past two years, citing economic and
market uncertainties.
Left with only Italy's Enel and a local unit of
ArcelorMittal, Romania looked for new investors, but
no offers were made before its own mid-September deadline.
Without new investors, the project will probably remain on
hold and Romania would have to find other ways to generate
power.
Asked on Tuesday whether the government can build the
reactors alone, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said: "No. By
itself, never. We are talking about several billion euros which
can only come from a partnership with a private investor."
Romania already has two 706 megawatt reactors at Cernavoda
on the Danube, accounting for a fifth of its power output.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Mike Nesbit)