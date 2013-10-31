BUCHAREST Oct 31 Romania's nuclear power
operator Nuclearelectrica reconnected the first unit at its
Cernavoda power station on Oct. 30 after a power interruption in
a command and control circuit halted its output on Sunday.
State-owned Nuclearelectrica has two 706 megawatt reactors
accounting for a fifth of the country's power production.
In September, Nuclearelectrica sold 10 percent of its shares
through an initial public offering on the Bucharest stock
exchange for roughly 282 million lei ($87.48 million).
The firm, which provides almost 20 percent of the country's
energy output, also sold a 1 percent stake to investment fund
Fondul Proprietatea, a minority shareholder, bringing
the listing's value to a total 312.5 million.
