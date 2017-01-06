GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as bonds, yen rise on cautious outlook
* Oil market flounders on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal (Updates market action, adds quote)
BUCHAREST Jan 6 Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica will reconnect its U1 nuclear reactor to the national power grid on Friday after a brief shutdown due to bad weather.
The company shut down the reactor on the river Danube earlier on Friday due to a glitch caused by a snowstorm.
It had said in a statement that it disconnected the reactor from the national grid because heavy snowfall caused a glitch to a power evacuation line belonging to the power transporter. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
* Oil market flounders on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal (Updates market action, adds quote)
BRASILIA, May 30 Brazilian President Michel Temer must respond within 24 hours to federal police questions about his alleged involvement in a sprawling political graft probe, a Supreme Court judge ruled on Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation told Reuters.