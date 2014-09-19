BUCHAREST, Sept 19 Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica could buy part of the electricity distribution assets that Italy's Enel plans to sell, it said in a statement on Friday.

Enel, like other big utilities in Europe, has seen its generating business hit by low wholesale prices and weak demand and plans to cut its debt by selling assets mainly in Slovakia and Romania.

Earlier this week, the managers of Nuclearelectrica and power supplier Electrica and Romanian Energy Minister Razvan Nicolescu met with Enel in Rome.

"Nuclearelectrica is analysing the opportunity stemming from the potential sale of Enel's Romanian operations," it said in the statement.

"No offer, indicative or otherwise has been made to Enel. Nuclearelectrica will ask shareholders to approve any potential transaction decision."

Energy minister Nicolescu said the Romanian state firms were interested in Enel Dobrogea, a power distributor in southern Romania.

Dobrogea is a region in southern Romania that is home to U.S. military bases, Nuclearelectrica's two nuclear reactors and a number of wind energy parks.

The firm's manager Daniela Lulache told Reuters earlier this year it was considering various investments outside its core operations.

Earlier this month, Chinese utility China General Nuclear (CGN) filed a non-binding bid to partner Nuclearelectrica to build two more reactors at its site on the river Danube. CGN has until Sept. 24 to file a binding bid.

By 1320 GMT, Nuclearelectrica shares traded at 8.7900 lei($2.5739) per share, up 3.1 percent on the day. ($1 = 3.4150 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie. Editing by Jane Merriman)