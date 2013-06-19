BUCHAREST, June 19 Romania's leftist government
has set a price range of 11.2-15 lei per share in the initial
public offering of a 10 percent stake in state-owned nuclear
power producer Nuclearelectrica, the energy ministry said on
Wednesday.
Energy Minister Constantin Nita said earlier in the day that
the cabinet aimed to get up to 350 million lei ($104.43 million)
from the sale, but declined to give a price range. The listing
is expected in early July.
It is the first IPO of a state-owned company since the 2007
listing of a minority stake in gas grid operator Transgaz
and part of wider privatisation committments agreed
under an aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund.
Romania owns a 90 percent stake in the firm, with investment
fund Fondul Proprietatea holding the remaining 10
percent, which it valued at 147 million euros, or just under 5
percent of its net asset value.
