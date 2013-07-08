BUCHAREST, July 8 The initial public offering of
a 10 percent stake in Romanian state-owned nuclear power
producer Nuclearelectrica will be delayed at least until the
second half of July due to legal issues, the head of the OPSPI
privatisation agency has said.
Romania owns a 90 percent stake in the firm, and investment
fund Fondul Proprietatea holds the remaining 10 percent,
which it values at 147 million euros.
But Nuclearelectrica unionists have challenged the decision
to list a stake in the firm, claiming U.S.-based asset manager
Franklin Templeton was illegally appointed as Fondul's
administrator and had no right to vote in favour of the IPO at
the shareholders meeting.
"The union ... does not recognize Franklin Templeton's
manager role," OPSPI director Gabriel Dumitrascu was quoted as
saying by daily newspaper Ziarul Financiar on Monday.
"We hope that by the end of the week we will have a
favourable decision so that we can send the (listing) prospectus
for approval."
The government set a price range of 11.2-15 lei per share in
the initial public offering in June and the offer was expected
to be launched in early July.
Franklin Templeton's 2010 appointment as Fondul's asset
manager has been challenged in court, but the fund has managed
to overturn the decision.
Nuclearelectrica will be the first IPO of a state-owned
company since the 2007 listing of a minority stake in gas grid
operator Transgaz, and is part of wider privatisation
commitments agreed under an aid deal led by the International
Monetary Fund.
