Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Romanian lender OTP Bank Romania
* Bank CEO Laszlo Diosi told state news agency Agerpres, the bank plans to acquire new bank in Romania.
* Says target bank must have a market share exceeding 1.0 percent.
* Diosi says his bank is assessing opportunities, probably there will be an acquisition in 2017.
* Says: "We have the money but we're not desperate to buy at any price."
* Says target is to reach 5 percent market share over the next 2-3 years
* Says it is not easy to meet the market share goal only by growing organically.Further company coverage: OTPB.BU (Bucharest newsroom)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.