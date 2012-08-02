* Can cover 8-9 pct of Romania electricity market
* Started production on Wednesday
BUCHAREST Aug 2 Romania's Petrom has
started to produce electricity at its 860-megawatt Brazi
gas-fired power plant, which could supply 8-9 percent of the
country's market, it said on Thursday.
The plant, initially scheduled to start operations at the
end of last year, is the first foray into the local electricity
market by Petrom, the country's largest oil and gas company,
which is majority-controlled by Austria's OMV.
"Starting August 1, 2012, the plant can deliver on a
commercial basis electricity to the national grid," Chief
Executive Mariana Gheorghe said in a statement.
"Operated at maximum capacity, the power plant could cover
8-9 percent of the electricity market."
It is the largest investment in the country's predominantly
state-owned power production sector since a second nuclear
reactor was connected to the national grid in 2007.
Petrom is also working on a wind energy park.
