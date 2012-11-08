BUCHAREST Nov 8 Romania's Petrom
will close its 860-megawatt Brazi gas-fired power plant for
planned maintenance from Nov. 9 to 13, the company said in a
statement on Thursday.
Petrom, the country's largest oil and gas company, which is
majority-controlled by Austria's OMV, opened the plant
in August. Is said the maintenance was to prepare the plant for
the cold season.
"The company will focus to reduce maintenance period so that
the plant can be restarted on Nov. 12," Petrom said in a
statement.
On Wednesday, Romania's second nuclear reactor at Cernavoda
on the river Danube shut down automatically due to a technical
glitch and together with the Brazi plant closing, could lead to
lower electricity production in Romania.
(Reporting by Ioana Patran)