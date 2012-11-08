BUCHAREST Nov 8 Romania's Petrom will close its 860-megawatt Brazi gas-fired power plant for planned maintenance from Nov. 9 to 13, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Petrom, the country's largest oil and gas company, which is majority-controlled by Austria's OMV, opened the plant in August. Is said the maintenance was to prepare the plant for the cold season.

"The company will focus to reduce maintenance period so that the plant can be restarted on Nov. 12," Petrom said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Romania's second nuclear reactor at Cernavoda on the river Danube shut down automatically due to a technical glitch and together with the Brazi plant closing, could lead to lower electricity production in Romania.

(Reporting by Ioana Patran)