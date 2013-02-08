BUCHAREST Feb 8 Romanian airline Tarom
cancelled a flight to Bucharest because the pilot was suspected
of being drunk before takeoff from London's Heathrow airport, it
said on Friday.
In a story reminiscent of Denzel Washington's portrayal of
flying under the influence of alcohol in the movie "Flight",
British authorities refused permission for the pilot to take off
in the Airbus A318 from Heathrow on Wednesday morning.
"We cancelled the flight because one crew member was not
physically fit to operate. His medical incapacity was tracked
down in London during routine checks," the state-owned Romanian
carrier Tarom said in a statement.
"The pilot returned home on Thursday and we suspended him
from activity until the investigation is finalised."
European Union member Romania has pledged to sell a range of
state companies under an International Monetary Fund deal,
including a 20 percent stake in Tarom - which operates 23 planes
- by August.
"If official results we receive show he tested positive for
alcohol, we'll immediately fire him," the airline said.