By Luiza Ilie
| BUCHAREST
BUCHAREST Nov 4 Romanian Prime Minister Victor
Ponta and his cabinet resigned on Wednesday in the wake of a
nightclub fire that killed 32 people and injured nearly 200,
leading to nationwide protests against a public administration
widely seen as corrupt.
"I can carry any political battles, but I can't fight with
the people," 43-year-old Ponta told reporters.
"I hope that my and the government's resignation will
satisfy protesters' expectations, so that we can return to
reason and reasonable decisions for what needs doing in Romania
as soon as possible."
When Ponta came to power in 2012, he was the European Union
state's youngest ever prime minister.
He leaves the post under less enviable circumstances, having
become the country's first sitting premier to be put on trial
for graft.
In the case, which began in September, Ponta stands accused
of forgery, money-laundering and being an accessory to tax
evasion during his years working as a lawyer. He has denied all
charges - as well as all previous calls for his
resignation.
Ponta, a graduate of the University of Bucharest's law
department and a keen amateur rally driver, served as a
prosecutor before going into politics.
He has been accused of various things in the past, including
plagiarizing his doctoral thesis and acting as a spy for foreign
intelligence services in the 1990s. He denies all these
allegations.
In 2012, soon after coming to office, he led an unsuccessful
effort to impeach former President Traian Basescu, the political
nemesis of his Social Democrats. The move drew strong criticism
from Brussels and Washington that Ponta was failing to ensure
the rule of law.
While serving as prime minister, he reversed painful
austerity measures taken by a previous cabinet at the height of
an economic crisis. He raised the minimum wage and some public
sector salaries, and also increased subsidies for school
children and implemented various tax cuts.
In November 2014 he suffered a shock defeat in a
presidential election, however, losing to centre-right candidate
Klaus Iohannis as thousands of anti-government protesters took
to the streets in mass rallies that resembled those seen on
Tuesday.
Earlier this year, Ponta ignored EU and International
Monetary Fund concerns and passed a package of
consumption-friendly tax cuts for 2015 and 2016, seeking to
sustain a period of already strong economic growth but ignoring
warnings that a fiscal blowout could lie ahead.
Ponta could face his first court hearings later in November.
