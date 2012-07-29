BUCHAREST, July 30 Turnout in a Romanian
referendum to remove President Traian Basescu from office was 46
percent, the election bureau said, meaning the vote was not
valid because it was short of a 50 percent threshold.
Exit polls showed more than 80 percent voted to impeach
Basescu but he would remain in office because of the turnout
requirement.
"We estimate that 45.9 percent of Romanians registered on
voting lists ... have voted by 23.00 (2000 GMT), with a margin
error of 3 percentage points," said Gabriela Bogasiu, president
of the electoral bureau.