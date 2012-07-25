BUCHAREST, July 25 Romania is on track to meet
its IMF-agreed budget deficit target of 2.2 percent of gross
domestic product for 2012 and has met a January-June deficit
ceiling, Finance Minister Florin Georgescu said on Wednesday.
"We are in the position to tell our international creditors
that we met the budget deficit target for the first half and
there are reasons that we will meet our 2.2 percent target for
this year," Georgescu said.
The deficit of 2.2 percent in cash terms would amount to 3
percent of GDP under European accounting standards, a target
agreed under a 5 billion euro International Monetary Fund-led
aid deal.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)