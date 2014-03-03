BUCHAREST, March 3 Romania's Prime Minister
Victor Ponta on Monday picked one of his economic advisers as
the country's new finance minister, as he announced his
ministers in his newly formed government following the departure
of his main coalition ally last week.
Ioana Petrescu is an assistant professor on temporary leave
from the University of Maryland. She has a PhD in Economics from
Harvard University and has been an adviser to Ponta for the past
six months.
"Romania needs a stable government, given that there will be
two rounds of elections this year," Ponta told reporters. The
government faces a confidence vote on Tuesday.
The finance minister is less powerful in Romania than in
other countries, as the job's responsibilities were diluted in
2012 with the creation of a separate budget ministry.
Ponta also said he would keep Liviu Voinea, 38, as the budget
minister.