* Vote of confidence likely due May 7, Ponta to become new
PM
* Ethnic minorities MPs also expected to back new govt
* Ponta's priority is to restart IMF talks
By Radu Marinas
BUCHAREST, April 29 A former ally of Romania's
toppled government said on Sunday it would back a new left-led
alliance in a confidence vote expected in the next 10 days,
saying political stability was crucial as the country seeks to
emerge from an economic crisis.
Eugen Nicolicea, vice president in the National Union for
Romania Progress (UNPR), said his party had attached no strings
to its support in a confidence vote that could take place as
early as May 7.
"We want political and economic stability, we did not put
any condition in exchange for backing," Nicolicea, whose party
has 27 seats in parliament's two chambers, told Reuters.
"We haven't asked for any government posts."
Romania's centre-right coalition government fell after just
two months in office when it lost a no confidence vote on Friday
organised by the opposition Social Liberal Union (USL).
Ousted Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu's cabinet has
faced a wave of public anger over plans for spending cuts and
tax hikes designed to ensure aid from the International Monetary
Fund and help Romania emerge from a two-year recession.
The collapse of the government prompted the International
Monetary Fund to postpone its review of a 5-billion-euro
precautionary aid deal with Romania, the European Union's
second-poorest member.
Prime Minister-designate Victor Ponta, the USL leader, says
he plans to unveil his government lineup on Tuesday, quickly
restart talks with the IMF and be subject to a parliamentary
vote of confidence a week later.
The IMF has extended two loan packages to Romania along with
the European Union and the World Bank, and the precautionary
deal is key to Bucharest's efforts to maintain investor
confidence.
Ponta said his cabinet would be made up of USL officials
with government experience. The new cabinet will serve until
November at the latest, when a parliamentary election is
scheduled. Opinion polls give the USL more than 50 percent.