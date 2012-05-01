* New government set to win parliament backing May 7
* Central bank's first deputy governor named to finance post
* Ponta says IMF talks are under way
By Radu Marinas
BUCHAREST, May 1 Romanian premier-designate
Victor Ponta unveiled his cabinet on Tuesday, appointing
politicians from his leftist Social Liberal Union (USL) with a
central banker as finance minister, and is expected to win
parliamentary backing on May 7.
The USL, made up of Social Democrat, Liberal and
Conservative groupings, toppled Romania's two-month-old centrist
government in a vote of confidence on Friday, capitalising on
mounting discontent over austerity policies.
"This is a special government designed for special times. It
has a limited mandate of six months until the parliamentary
elections (due in November)," Ponta told a news conference.
"Our political and economic vision will ensure
predictability and boost creation of jobs in Romania."
Ponta said he had chosen central bank First Deputy Governor
Florin Georgescu, 58, a former Social Democrat, as finance
minister. Georgescu held that job in a leftist government in
1992-96.
Georgescu, a member of the central bank's rate-setting
board, will be suspended from that post until the general
election due sometime in November, Ponta said.
Analysts and officials have said parliament is expected to
back the 39-year-old Ponta after his nomination by the president
on Friday.
The USL has 229 deputies in the 460-seat parliament. But
backing from 17 deputies belonging to ethnic minorities together
with 27 MPs from a junior party will help it garner a
comfortable majority to win the vote of confidence due on May 7.
If parliament were to reject him, President Traian Basescu
would have to propose a replacement, roiling financial markets.
Like other governments in the European Union, ousted prime
minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu's cabinet faced a wave of public
anger against austerity which it agreed under an IMF-led aid
deal to maintain investor confidence.
Fitch said on Monday it had factored a degree of political
uncertainty into the run up to the autumn parliamentary
elections into Romania's 'BBB-' rating.
"A material increase in populist policies resulting in a
significant divergence from the current fiscal consolidation
programme, either before or after the general elections, could
put downward pressure on the rating," it said.
The incoming government looks certain to stick to a 2012
budget target agreed with the International Monetary Fund, a
Fund official said on Monday, playing down risks from public
pressure to ease up on austerity.
Outgoing finance minister Bogdan Dragoi said on Tuesday that
Romania could now safely afford to restore public wages to the
2010 level - which would imply a 16 percent rise.