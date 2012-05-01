* New government set to win parliament backing May 7

* Central bank's first deputy governor named to finance post

* Ponta says IMF talks are under way

By Radu Marinas

BUCHAREST, May 1 Romanian premier-designate Victor Ponta unveiled his cabinet on Tuesday, appointing politicians from his leftist Social Liberal Union (USL) with a central banker as finance minister, and is expected to win parliamentary backing on May 7.

The USL, made up of Social Democrat, Liberal and Conservative groupings, toppled Romania's two-month-old centrist government in a vote of confidence on Friday, capitalising on mounting discontent over austerity policies.

"This is a special government designed for special times. It has a limited mandate of six months until the parliamentary elections (due in November)," Ponta told a news conference.

"Our political and economic vision will ensure predictability and boost creation of jobs in Romania."

Ponta said he had chosen central bank First Deputy Governor Florin Georgescu, 58, a former Social Democrat, as finance minister. Georgescu held that job in a leftist government in 1992-96.

Georgescu, a member of the central bank's rate-setting board, will be suspended from that post until the general election due sometime in November, Ponta said.

Analysts and officials have said parliament is expected to back the 39-year-old Ponta after his nomination by the president on Friday.

The USL has 229 deputies in the 460-seat parliament. But backing from 17 deputies belonging to ethnic minorities together with 27 MPs from a junior party will help it garner a comfortable majority to win the vote of confidence due on May 7.

If parliament were to reject him, President Traian Basescu would have to propose a replacement, roiling financial markets.

Like other governments in the European Union, ousted prime minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu's cabinet faced a wave of public anger against austerity which it agreed under an IMF-led aid deal to maintain investor confidence.

Fitch said on Monday it had factored a degree of political uncertainty into the run up to the autumn parliamentary elections into Romania's 'BBB-' rating.

"A material increase in populist policies resulting in a significant divergence from the current fiscal consolidation programme, either before or after the general elections, could put downward pressure on the rating," it said.

The incoming government looks certain to stick to a 2012 budget target agreed with the International Monetary Fund, a Fund official said on Monday, playing down risks from public pressure to ease up on austerity.

Outgoing finance minister Bogdan Dragoi said on Tuesday that Romania could now safely afford to restore public wages to the 2010 level - which would imply a 16 percent rise.