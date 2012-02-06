BUCHAREST Feb 6 Romania's President
Traian Basescu said on Monday he asked foreign intelligence
service head Mihai-Razvan Ungureanu to form a new government and
seek parliament's vote of confidence.
The nomination comes after Prime Minister Emil Boc resigned
earlier on Monday, seeking to soften the anger of thousands of
Romanians who have protested against sharp austerity measures
for weeks.
Ungureanu, a 43-year-old historian and former foreign
minister, has ten days to form a cabinet and draft a governing
programme and ask parliament for a vote of confidence, which he
has a good chance to secure from the governing centrist
coalition that controls a functioning parliament majority.