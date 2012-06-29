* Raises pressure on PM Victor Ponta to resign

* Government has removed panel's legal authority

* PM has asked separate panel to judge plagiarism charges

By Sam Cage

BUCHAREST, June 29 A panel of Romanian academics concluded Prime Minister Victor Ponta plagiarised a large part of his doctoral thesis, it said on Friday, raising pressure on him to resign.

The National Council for Certification of Titles, Diplomas and University Certificates (CNATDCU), the body that decides whether qualifications are valid, said 85 pages of Ponta's thesis were copied entirely, without correct attribution.

"I found nothing but plagiarism of a copy-paste type," Marius Andruh, president of the CNATDCU's general council, told reporters. "The council wanted to remove the title of doctor."

But earlier in the day, Ponta's leftist government - in power since early May - ruled that the number of panel members must increase and new members be brought in. That would mean the council's judgment was not legally valid.

"Members of this committee do not do politics and are not paid for their activities," CNATDCU member Dragos Ciuparu told reporters.

Plagiarism charges have forced several European politicians to quit: Hungary's president, a German defence minister who was tipped as a possible successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, and the man Ponta nominated as education minister.

Ponta is Romania's third prime minister this year, creating political uncertainty which has raised investors' concerns, and although he has committed to work with the International Monetary Fund, the leu is still near record lows. More policy uncertainty could pressure the currency further and raise Romania's borrowing costs.

"Crucially, the institutional infighting is distracting politicians from passing reforms required under the IMF/EU bailout treaty and could result in negative news for investors," said political risk consultancy Eurasia analyst Otilia Simkova.

Ponta has denied plagiarism and, in Brussels on Friday at a European summit, said he would not comment until he had returned to Romania. The opposition Democrat-Liberal Party (PDL), whose government Ponta toppled in a no-confidence vote, has called for him to step down.

Scientific magazine Nature last week reported more than half of Ponta's Romanian-language thesis on the International Criminal Court for his doctorate at the University of Bucharest consisted of duplicated text.

The prime minister has said his only error was to list sources in his bibliography rather than give credit in footnotes and has asked a separate ethics panel to investigate the accusations.

The supervisor of Ponta's doctorate, former Prime Minister Adrian Nastase, started serving a two-year jail sentence this week on a corruption charge.

Ponta has said the plagiarism claims are a political game and part of his argument with his political opponent, President Traian Basescu.