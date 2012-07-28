* Basescu unpopular for backing austerity
* May survive on minimum turnout rule
* Row raised doubts over IMF deal, hit currency
BUCHAREST, July 29 Romania's unpopular President
Traian Basescu may survive an impeachment referendum on Sunday
thanks to a requirement that turnout must be more than half for
the vote to be valid.
Prime Minister Victor Ponta's leftist government has
suspended Basescu and their campaign to unseat the president has
brought a stern dressing-down from Brussels over respect for the
judiciary and the rule of law.
Ponta's Social Liberal Union (USL) took office in May and is
asking Romanians to vote on whether to impeach Basescu for
overstepping his powers. He is unpopular for backing austerity
and perceptions of cronyism.
Polls show some 65 percent want to remove former sea captain
from office, but that the USL will struggle to achieve the
required 50 percent plus one turnout after the opposition called
for a boycott of the vote.
On Friday, the last day of campaigning, Basescu also asked
for a boycott.
He had initially urged Romanians to vote to defeat what he
called a coup d'etat, but his stance gradually shifted this week
when he and his Democrat Liberal allies said they were concerned
about the possibility of electoral fraud.
"I think there will be less than half of voters who turn up,
and so Basescu will remain the president," said statistician
Vlad Pietreanu.
The government had sought to make it easier to impeach
Basescu by removing the minimum turnout rule, but it was forced
to back down after harsh EU criticism and to abide by a
Constitutional Court ruling on voter numbers.
The bickering has delayed policymaking and raised doubts
over Romania's 5 billion euro International Monetary Fund-led
aid deal and sent the leu currency plunging to record lows,
while borrowing costs have risen.
Romania has made progress since the 1989 overthrow of
communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and joined the EU in 2007,
but the economy slipped back into recession in the first quarter
and pockets of severe poverty remain.
Brussels has a wide range of levers to pressure Romania,
whose justice system is under EU monitoring. Romania gets
European cash to help it catch up with other members and the EU
contributes to its IMF-led deal.
Ponta felt the full weight of EU wrath after his government
took on the Constitutional Court, threatening to replace judges,
reduce its powers and ignoring one of its decisions.
He committed to a series of pledges to the EU that he would
respect the rule of law and independence of the judiciary,
though Brussels has responded that it still has not yet seen
concrete action, for example in naming a neutral public
ombudsman rather than a USL loyalist.
If Basescu is impeached, a presidential election will be
held within three months. USL co-leader Crin Antonescu would
remain interim president until the vote, which could delay a
parliamentary election currently expected in November.