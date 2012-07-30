* President survives impeachment on low turnout
* EU insisted Ponta abide by minimum turnout rule
* Political row will simmer through Nov parliament election
By Luiza Ilie and Sam Cage
BUCHAREST, July 30 Romanian Prime Minister
Victor Ponta demanded the president resign on Monday, saying he
had lost all credibility, but Traian Basescu refused, indicating
Sunday's referendum had not ended a feud which has delayed vital
economic reforms.
The election bureau said turnout in the referendum, called
by Ponta to seek support for Basescu's impeachment, was 46
percent - below the 50 percent needed to make it valid - though
88 percent of those who did vote, backed Basescu's removal.
The result - still to be confirmed by the Constitutional
Court - lifted the leu currency, but meant the unresolved feud
could dominate parliamentary elections in November and slow
reforms linked to an aid deal backed by the International
Monetary Fund.
"He (Basescu) will probably stay in Cotroceni (presidential
palace), will have cars, villas and some profiteers around him
who will continue to advise and praise him," Ponta said. "But
for the Romanian people he stopped being a leader last night."
Basescu, a conservative whose perceived cronyism and support
for economic austerity has made him unpopular, said he would not
quit because the vote had shown that more than half of Romanians
did not want to remove him. He had called for a boycott of the
referendum.
The 88 percent vote for his impeachment, even on a low
turnout, undermined Basescu's authority, but the result also
reflected badly on Ponta's leftist Social Liberal Union (USL),
the ruling party, analysts said.
"The political class was slapped by Romanians yesterday and
it's time ... it understood that it can't go on without a
minimum shred of consensus," said Sergiu Miscoiu of the
political think tank CESPRI.
"Ponta's comments suggest he will continue with his
belligerent attitude, which he may have learnt from Basescu,"
said Miscoiu. "There is a need for reconciliation if we want to
clean up Romania's image and have somewhat functional
institutions."
Basescu's role - he can block legislation once before being
over-ruled by parliament, controls foreign policy and appoints
the chief prosecutor and some judges - means he can delay but
not stop reforms such as privatisations and health reforms.
CONCERN OVER REFORM DELAYS
The IMF will start a review of Romania's 5 billion euro aid
deal this week, having delayed it until after the referendum,
and may raise concerns over delays in cutting the budget deficit
and carrying out longer-term reforms.
The European Commission had no immediate comment on the
referendum result.
Brussels had accused Ponta of undermining the rule of law
and intimidating judges in his drive to remove Basescu, and had
insisted he respect the Constitutional Court's ruling that the
referendum's validity depended on a 50 percent turnout.
The election bureau said it would send its final count to
the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.
"(Ponta's) USL has the chance to repair some of the damage
in the relationship with the EU by accepting the decision of the
Constitutional Court without pushing for the removal of the
president," said Otilia Simkova, analyst with Eurasia Group.
Brussels has had more success with Romania than with
neighbouring Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban has
often been at loggerheads with the bloc over issues like the
independence of the central bank and the judiciary.
"Sadly those 8 million people (against Basescu) don't seem
to matter. On the other hand, Ponta managed to do exactly the
same thing as Basescu, split the country into two," said Iulian
Manolescu, a 38-year-old economist.
The failed impeachment may damage the popularity of the USL,
which remains favourite to win the parliamentary election in
November, but may now be unable to secure an outright majority.
Basescu's survival eased some market concerns, because if he
had lost there would have been two elections - presidential and
parliamentary - in the next few months. The leu rose 1
percent in early trading, moving away from record lows against
the euro, though dealers said gains could be short-lived.