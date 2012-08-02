* Decision on impeaching president postponed until Sept. 12
* Impeachment referendum turnout was below required 50 pct
* Most who voted wanted President Basescu impeached
By Sam Cage and Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Aug 2 Romania's Constitutional Court
on Thursday delayed ruling on whether a referendum to impeach
the president was valid, an unexpected twist that extends a
damaging political crisis.
The court had been expected to invalidate Sunday's
referendum after official data showed that while a majority of
those voting wanted to dismiss the president, turnout did not
reach a required 50 percent threshold.
However, the court postponed its decision on President
Traian Basescu's impeachment until Sept. 12, extending the
political uncertainty and pushing the leu 0.4 percent
lower against the euro.
Efforts by centre-left Prime Minister Victor Ponta to oust
his centre-right rival have hamstrung political decision-making
and drawn severe criticism from the European Union which
expressed concerns about the rule of law in Romania.
The row has also raised doubts over an International
Monetary Fund-led aid deal, sending the currency to record lows.
Dealers said the leu would probably test all-time lows around
4.65 per euro while the situation remains unclear.
After meeting for some 13 hours on two successive days, the
court said it needed more time because it had received
conflicting data on the size of the electorate. It asked the
government to send it the most up-to-date electoral lists by
Aug. 31.
The co-leader of Ponta's Social Liberal Union (USL) party,
Crin Antonescu, will serve as interim president until the court
makes its ruling.
Final results showed 88 percent of those who voted in the
referendum wanted rid of Basescu, unpopular for his austerity
policies and perceptions of cronyism.
Members of Ponta's party have suggested the true number of
Romania's total electorate, based on new preliminary census
data, was smaller than the figure used and that, using that
number, turnout did actually beat the threshold.
The IMF is currently in Bucharest to review Romania's deal,
an agreement that is important reassurance for investors.
The IMF had delayed its review until after the referendum
and its officials could raise concerns about delays to economic
reforms, privatisations and about the budget deficit, which is
expected to expand in the second half of this year.
CALLS FOR RESIGNATION
Ahead of the referendum, Ponta's government had sought to
trim the Constitutional Court's powers and even threatened to
replace judges before concerted pressure from the EU and United
States forced it to back down and accept the court's ruling on
the minimum turnout.
Ponta called on Basescu to resign after the vote, citing the
88 percent who wanted him impeached. The president said there
was a majority of voters who did not want him removed from
office and he has refused to step down.
The court validated nationwide local elections held in June
that were based on the same electoral data used for the
referendum and Laura Stefan, a legal specialist at the Expert
Forum thinktank, said any changes to the electorate figure would
include only removing the dead and those who voted multiple
times.
"The court was scared by the importance of the decision it
has to make and ... the pressure it's been getting," Stefan
said. "I don't think this will change the results very deeply."
One of the nine Constitutional Court judges, Aspazia
Cojudges, told reporters her inclination was to annul the
referendum. "Everything was based on fake data," she told
reporters.