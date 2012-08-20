* Court seen likely to invalidate referendum
* Ruling will not end battle between PM and president
* EU concerned over rule of law
By Radu Marinas
BUCHAREST, Aug 21 Romania's Constitutional Court
is expected to rule on Tuesday that a referendum on whether to
impeach suspended President Traian Basescu is invalid - a
decision that would return him to office and probably prolong
his power struggle with the prime minister.
The battle pitting Basescu against Prime Minister Victor
Ponta, who has led a campaign to unseat the president, is
testing democracy in Romania two decades after the overthrow of
communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu.
The crisis has stalled policymaking, sent the leu currency
to record lows and raised concern in the European Union, which
accused Ponta of undermining the rule of law and intimidating
judges.
Parliament suspended Basescu in a decision backed by Ponta's
Social Liberal Union (USL) last month.
In the July 29 referendum, 88 percent of those who cast
ballots voted to impeach Basescu, but only 46 percent of
registered voters took part, fewer than the required threshold
of 50 percent of the electorate.
The Constitutional Court has to validate the outcome in a
politically-charged decision that was originally due on Aug. 2
but has since been postponed.
The court has asked to see revised voter lists after coming
under pressure by the government, which says turnout may have
been sufficient if data from a 2011 census were used and people
who have died or live abroad were taken off the lists.
Many political analysts say they expect the court to reject
the government's argument.
"I see a majority of judges voting for the invalidation of
the impeachment referendum," said Sergiu Miscoiu, the director
of the CESPRI Centre For Political Studies think-tank.
"The government may further try to push with its validation
drive and to try to further keep Basescu out of the post but it
would be very difficult."
Ponta, who took over three months ago to become Europe's
youngest prime minister at 39, has accused Basescu of blocking
government policies and turning a blind eye to graft.
Ponta said he hoped the political impasse would end.
"I wish a decision is taken tomorrow and this will
practically help close any talk about the political crisis," he
said on Monday.
The Council of Europe said the court had come under
"shocking" political pressure ahead of its ruling and had
appealed to the council for protection.
"I've lost my trust in the Constitutional Court because each
and every member is placed there based on various political
interests," said Alexandru Mirica, a 62-year-old pensioner In
Bucharest.
"If we had laws in place we wouldn't need those people
anymore. I'm pretty sure that Basescu will return."
POWER STRUGGLE TO LAST
Basescu, a former oil tanker captain and president since
2004, has grown unpopular due to wage cuts and tax hikes he
backed under two financing deals with the International Monetary
Fund, signed in 2009 and 2011.
The country of 19.5 million, the EU's second-poorest member,
briefly dipped into a recession in the first quarter and the
political turmoil has further hurt investor confidence.
The IMF has said the government needs to take a string of
austerity and privatisation measures by the end of September to
keep a 5 billion euro stand-by loan deal on course.
Ponta said he would accept a decision made by at least six
members of the nine-strong court, but did not elaborate on other
possible scenarios. "If six decide to declare the referendum
invalid ... then Basescu returns to his post," he said.
However, analysts said the court is more likely to make a
5-4 decision in Basescu's favour.
A decision to reinstate Basescu may end the immediate
impasse but the power struggle may last until parliamentary
elections in November. Most analysts expect Ponta's leftist USL
alliance to win the vote.
Basescu, a conservative, accused the USL of trying to stage
a coup and take control of independent institutions.
Basescu and anti-graft experts say Ponta's campaign to drive
the president out of power may be linked to a string of
corruption investigations, including the conviction of Adrian
Nastase, a former prime minister and mentor to Ponta.