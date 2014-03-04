BRIEF-BB&T reports Q1 revenue of $2.8 billion
* BB&T reports strong first quarter earnings; driven by record quarterly revenues and expense control
BUCHAREST, March 4 Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta won a confidence vote in parliament as expected on Tuesday, giving him a new mandate to push through a series of IMF-backed reforms aimed at speeding up growth in the European Union's second poorest country.
Ponta's Social Democrat (PSD) led government won a vote in both houses by a combined 346 votes to 192, having partially restored its majority with new allies following the departure last week of the Liberal party after a series of rows.
The Liberals' exit had sparked worries about Romania's ability to implement commitments it made under a 4 billion euro aid deal with the International Monetary Fund, including cleaning up loss making state companies, in an election year.
Having won the vote, Ponta faces a new threat to his government from his arch rival, President Traian Basescu, who has questioned Ponta's constitutional right to form a new administration and threatened to mount a challenge in court.
* BB&T reports strong first quarter earnings; driven by record quarterly revenues and expense control
April 20 Indian shares ended higher on Thursday as investors picked beaten down counters, including technology stocks that lost ground on disappointing quarterly results from software services exporters Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.