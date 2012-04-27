BUCHAREST, April 27 Romania's government lost a confidence vote on Friday just two months after it took office, raising the prospect of months of political turmoil and questions over its austerity programme.

The European Union's second-poorest member cut salaries and raised sales tax to put its economy on a more solid footing. But austerity has dragged on economic recovery and has now toppled Mihai Razvan Ungureanu just two months after he took office.

The motion had the backing of 235 MPs, compared with 231 needed to topple the government.

"A new and better government will be coming," said opposition lawmaker Dan Rusanu. A second, government MP confirmed the count.