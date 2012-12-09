BUCHAREST Dec 9 Romania's parliamentary
election has given the ruling leftist alliance a mandate for the
next four years and the ability to pursue long term projects,
Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Sunday.
His leftist governing Social Liberal Union (USL) won a clear
victory in the election and is headed for a majority of seats,
exit polls showed. Ponta said it was his responsibility to lead
the government again.
"We have a huge advantage. Starting tomorrow, we can talk
projects for the next four years ... because we have peace and
stability," Ponta told reporters in his constituency in Targu
Jiu.