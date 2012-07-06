BUCHAREST, July 6 Romania's parliament voted to suspend President Traian Basescu on Friday, a government lawmaker said, setting the stage for an impeachment referendum and tightening the leftist government's grip on power.

The Social Liberal Union (USL) passed the measure with 258 votes, versus 217 needed for a majority, Dan Radu Rusanu, an USL senator, told reporters.

Basescu is now suspended for 30 days, during which there will be a nationwide vote on whether he should be removed from office or not.