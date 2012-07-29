BUCHAREST, July 29 Turnout in a referendum to
impeach Romania's president was 37.7 percent with three hours of
voting remaining, the electoral bureau said on Sunday, making it
likely the vote will not reach a 50 percent level needed to be
valid.
President Traian Basescu is unpopular for his links to
austerity and perceptions of cronyism, but would survive in
office if half of voters do not cast ballots by the time polls
close at 11 p.m. (2000 GMT).
"We estimate that 37.7 percent of Romanians registered on
voting lists have voted by 8 pm, with a margin error of 3
percentage points," said Gabriela Bogasiu, president of the
electoral bureau.