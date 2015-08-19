BUCHAREST Aug 19 Romanian anti-corruption
prosecutors said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Victor Ponta
caused damages to the state budget worth 51,321 lei ($12,795) by
being an accessory to tax evasion.
Prosecutors charged Ponta last month with forgery and
serving as an accessory to tax evasion and money laundering,
targeting his past activities as a lawyer. Ponta denies
wrongdoing and has said the case is politically motivated.
A financial and accounting audit of Ponta's work for a law
firm was finalised this month and the prime minister was called
in to get the results.
"As a result of finalizing the fiscal and accounting audit
the accused Victor Ponta was handed a copy of the report and
told an apartment in his possession was seized with a view to
recouping the damages," prosecutors said in a statement.
"According to the appraisal, damages caused as a result of
being an accessory to tax evasion ... reach 51,321 lei."
($1 = 4.0109 lei)
