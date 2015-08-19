BUCHAREST Aug 19 Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Victor Ponta caused damages to the state budget worth 51,321 lei ($12,795) by being an accessory to tax evasion.

Prosecutors charged Ponta last month with forgery and serving as an accessory to tax evasion and money laundering, targeting his past activities as a lawyer. Ponta denies wrongdoing and has said the case is politically motivated.

A financial and accounting audit of Ponta's work for a law firm was finalised this month and the prime minister was called in to get the results.

"As a result of finalizing the fiscal and accounting audit  the accused Victor Ponta was handed a copy of the report and told an apartment in his possession was seized with a view to recouping the damages," prosecutors said in a statement.

"According to the appraisal, damages caused as a result of being an accessory to tax evasion ... reach 51,321 lei." ($1 = 4.0109 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams)