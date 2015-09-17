* Ponta denies wrongdoing, hits out at prosecutor
* Ruling party chief says better off with Ponta
* Ponta will be nation's first sitting PM tried for graft
* Case relates to Ponta's past activity as a lawyer
* Ruling party faces general election in 2016
BUCHAREST, Sept 17 Romanian Prime Minister
Victor Ponta was indicted on Thursday on charges of forgery,
money-laundering and being an accessory to tax evasion, piling
pressure on a premier also facing mounting criticism and
elections.
Ponta, who was first charged in August, has repeatedly
dismissed the accusations, resisted calls to resign and on
Thursday hit out at a "totally unprofessional" prosecutor,
saying the charges had been fabricated.
He has so far had the backing of his leftist party and its
allies to stay in power. However in his first comments since the
indictment, party chief Liviu Dragnea, while reiterating his
support, also left the door open for Ponta to quit.
Ponta, who took power in 2012 as the country's youngest ever
premier, will become Romania's first sitting prime minister to
be tried for graft.
The case, the biggest yet in a sweeping crackdown on
corruption, will now go to Romania's top court, though no date
was set. Prosecutors have said he will remain free during the
hearing.
"In a normal country, the impact from such a move (the
indictment) would be radical and the prime minister immediately
would quit his job," said political analyst Cristian
Patrasconiu.
"(The indictment) dramatically narrows any space of
political manoeuvring by Ponta. He has no future but he will
cling to power."
Ponta was already wounded by a shock presidential election
defeat last November and faces a national election next year.
The indictment comes at a delicate time for his government,
which has just pushed through a divisive tax-cutting programme
and may soon start talks for a new aid agreement with the
International Monetary Fund.
INSTABILITY
After touting Romania's prospects for strong economic growth
in a Facebook post, Ponta said the country's only problem was
"the obsession of a totally unprofessional prosecutor to assert
himself in his career by inventing and imagining untrue deeds
and situations from 10 years ago".
He did not refer to any prosecutor by name.
Romania has been dogged by political instability since
shedding Communist rule in 1989, but markets appear to have
shrugged off the corruption case so far.
The leu recovered its earlier losses to trade flat against
the euro at 4.416 by the close of trade on Thursday.
Under Romanian law, President Klaus Iohannis, a rival of
Ponta's who used to head the main opposition National Liberal
Party, has the power to choose a new prime minister if Ponta
steps down. Iohannis could try to cobble together a coalition of
the liberals and smaller parties.
"A departure of Victor Ponta from the government could pose
problems for the party because ... we have no guarantee
President Klaus Iohannis would appoint another prime minister
from the party," Social Democrat party leader Dragnea told B1
TV.
"There are no signs that the party wouldn't continue to
support Victor Ponta but his own decision is very important. It
is important that he is able to organise his thoughts. Based on
what he decides we will discuss in the party."
The ruling party's executive committee will discuss the
issue at a meeting on Monday.
Iohannis, who had called on Ponta to resign when the case
first began, said Romania's image would suffer because of it.
"In my view, the situation is more and more problematic for
the prime minister, for the government and for the Social
Democrat Party," Iohannis told reporters. "But we must admit
that Romania's image has the most to suffer from this issue."
The inquiry into Ponta mainly concerns his time as a lawyer
and accuses him of colluding with Dan Sova, a former transport
minister in his cabinet who is also being investigated for
corruption.
Thanks to a comfortable majority in parliament, Ponta has
survived three opposition censure motions, most recently in
June. He has vowed to serve a full term, but he did resign as
head of the Social Democrat party.
