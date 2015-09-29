BUCHAREST, Sept 29 Romanian Prime Minister
Victor Ponta supports asking the International Monetary Fund for
a new precautionary aid deal, but will consult with all
political parties, Ponta told reporters on Tuesday.
A series of aid deals from the IMF, the European Commission
and the World Bank have reassured investors ever since Romania
was rescued from a crisis in 2009. The most recent deal expired
last weekend, but it is unclear at this stage whether the
lenders will grant Romania a new credit line.
"A new accord with the IMF ... a new precautionary deal will
need to be discussed with all political parties," Ponta said,
after surviving a no confidence vote in parliament. "If you ask
me, I would say that an accord with international institutions
is rather good for Romania."
(Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas and Luiza Ilie; editing by
Matthias Williams)