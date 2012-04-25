BRUSSELS, April 25 The European Commission said
on Wednesday it had begun in-depth investigations into the
electricity tariffs of Romanian power firm Hidroelectrica SA.
The Commission opened five separate inquiries to determine
if the hydroelectric power generator bought or sold electricity
at preferential tariffs to several traders, industrial clients
and electricity producers, it said.
It wanted to determine if those tariffs favoured
beneficiaries "by lowering their operating costs, increasing
their revenues or a combination of the two, in breach of EU
state aid rules".
"All these contracts therefore seem to have substantially
benefited selected companies through the provision of funds
which can ultimately be ascribed to the state, whereas their
competitors had to pay the market prices," the statement said.
"Indirect subsidies that reduce the normal operating costs
of companies can be just as distortive of competition as
outright grants," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia
added in the statement.
Among the cases cited were two supply contracts between
Hidroelectrica and steel producer ArcelorMittal, which
the commission said were "at prices which seem to be below
market levels".
(Reporting by Rex Merrifield; editing by Barbara Lewis)