BUCHAREST, Dec 7 Romania's energy
production growth slowed to 1.9 percent on the year in
January-October, while imports rose 5.3 percent, data from the
National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.
Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power
production by type.
Jan-Oct 2011 Change y/y
Energy production 19.5 mln tonnes of 1.9 pct
oil equivalent (TOE)
Energy imports 9.6 mln TOE 5.3 pct
Power resources 51.02 TW 3.5 pct
Power consumption 43.43 TW 3.8 pct
Power exports 2.3 TW 10.4 pct
Power production in:
Thermal power plants 26.5 TW 17.9 pct
Hydro power plants 13.7 TW -18.0 pct
Nuclear power plant 9.72 TW 1.9 pct
Wind parks 0.604 TW N/A
