BUCHAREST, Feb 8 Romania's energy production was up 1.6 percent on the year in 2011, while imports rose 3.3 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday. Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power production by type. Jan-Dec 2011 Change y/y Energy production 23.5 mln tonnes of 1.6 pct oil equivalent (TOE) Energy imports 11.4 mln TOE 3.3 pct Power resources 61.8 TW 2.1 pct Power consumption 52.5 TW 4.0 pct Power exports 2.5 TW -19.2 pct Power production in: Thermal power plants 33.3 TW 18.9 pct Hydro power plants 15.0 TW -25.3 pct Nuclear power plant 11.7 TW 1.1 pct Wind parks 0.949 TW N/A