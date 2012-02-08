BUCHAREST, Feb 8 Romania's energy
production was up 1.6 percent on the year in 2011, while imports
rose 3.3 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed
on Wednesday.
Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power
production by type.
Jan-Dec 2011 Change y/y
Energy production 23.5 mln tonnes of 1.6 pct
oil equivalent (TOE)
Energy imports 11.4 mln TOE 3.3 pct
Power resources 61.8 TW 2.1 pct
Power consumption 52.5 TW 4.0 pct
Power exports 2.5 TW -19.2 pct
Power production in:
Thermal power plants 33.3 TW 18.9 pct
Hydro power plants 15.0 TW -25.3 pct
Nuclear power plant 11.7 TW 1.1 pct
Wind parks 0.949 TW N/A
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)