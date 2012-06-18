BUCHAREST, June 18 Romanian state-owned power
producer Hidroelectrica has filed for insolvency, a Bucharest
court said on Monday, without giving further details.
Hidroelectrica has installed capacity of 6,400 megawatts and
is Romania's cheapest power producer. Its output was 19.8
terawatts last year, but most of it is locked into highly
criticised contracts with a handful of companies at below market
prices.
Under Romania's aid deal led by the International Monetary
Fund, Hidroelectrica must renegotiate or cancel the contracts,
which expire between 2015 and 2018. The government also aims to
list a 10 percent stake in the firm this year.
It made a net profit of 6.4 million lei ($1.8 million) in
2011.
The case is due to be heard on Wednesday, the Bucharest
Tribunal said in a statement on its website, declining to give
further details.
Hidroelectrica officials were not available for comment.
Romania's economy ministry said the decision was taken by
Hidroelectrica's board and as a shareholder, it would not
interfere in the judicial process.
($1 = 3.5411 Romanian lei)
