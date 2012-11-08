BUCHAREST, Nov 8 Romania's energy production
fell 2 percent on the year in January-September, while imports
fell 3.4 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed
on Thursday.
Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power
production by type.
Jan-Sept 2012 Change y/y
Energy production 17.1 mln tonnes of -2.0 pct
oil equivalent (TOE)
Energy imports 8.5 mln TOE -3.4 pct
Power resources 45.0 TW -2.7 pct
Power consumption 39.5 TW 0.5 pct
Power exports 0.63 TW -71.4 pct
Power production in:
Thermal power plants 24.3 TW 4.0 pct
Hydro power plants 9.9 TW -24.2 pct
Nuclear power plant 8.4 TW -2.6 pct
Wind parks 1.7 TW N/A
