* Wants to cancel deals under which it sells cheap power
* EconMin confirms energy privatisations planned for 2012
BUCHAREST Dec 29 Romanian state-owned
utility Hidroelectrica cancelled four contracts under which it
sells power below market prices, Economy Minister Ion Ariton
said on Thursday, heralding an end for other similar deals.
The contracts - including with a local unit of steelmaker
ArcelorMittal - are under investigation by the
European Commission and contested in court by minority
shareholder Fondul Proprietatea.
The move is part of a wider plan to reform state-owned firms
under an aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund.
Earlier this month, Hidroelectrica notified 15 companies it
plans to cancel bilateral contracts as soon as possible.
"Four of these have been cancelled. At the same time, we
have sent documentation to the competitiveness department of the
European Commission with a view to identifying a legal solution
to cancel all of these contracts," Ariton said in an annual
report.
Hidroelectrica's output totalled 19.8 terrawatts last year
and accounted for a third of the country's power production.
Ariton also said the government still plans to sell minority
stakes in Petrom, Transelectrica, Transgaz
, Romgaz, Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica on the
Bucharest stock exchange in 2012.
(Reporting by Sam Cage; editing by James Jukwey)