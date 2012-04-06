BUCHAREST, April 6 Romania's energy production
fell by 21.1 percent on the year in the first two months of the
year, while imports rose 0.5 percent, data from the National
Statistics Board showed on Friday.
Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power
production by type.
Jan-Feb 2012 Change y/y
Energy production 5.1 mln tonnes of -21.1 pct
oil equivalent (TOE)
Energy imports 1.5 mln TOE 0.5 pct
Power resources 11.06 TW -4.7 pct
Power consumption 9.22 TW 1.1 pct
Power exports 0.16 TW -81.3 pct
Power production in:
Thermal power plants 6.78 TW 13.0 pct
Hydro power plants 1.63 TW -52.1 pct
Nuclear power plant 2.04 TW 3.8 pct
Wind parks 0.44 TW N/A
(Reporting by Andreea Birsan; Editing by Radu Marinas)