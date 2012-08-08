BUCHAREST, Aug 8 Romania's energy production fell 1.8 percent on the year in the first half, while imports were down 4.7 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday. Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power production by type. Jan-June 2012 Change y/y Energy production 11.5 mln tonnes of -1.8 pct oil equivalent (TOE) Energy imports 5.8 mln TOE -4.7 pct Power resources 30.95 TW -3.2 pct Power consumption 26.84 TW 1.5 pct Power exports 0.46 TW -76.1 pct Power production in: Thermal power plants 16.5 TW 2.3 pct Hydro power plants 7.3 TW -21.8 pct Nuclear power plant 5.5 TW -3.3 pct Wind parks 1.2 TW 109 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)