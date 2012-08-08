BUCHAREST, Aug 8 Romania's energy production
fell 1.8 percent on the year in the first half, while imports
were down 4.7 percent, data from the National Statistics Board
showed on Wednesday.
Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power
production by type.
Jan-June 2012 Change y/y
Energy production 11.5 mln tonnes of -1.8 pct
oil equivalent (TOE)
Energy imports 5.8 mln TOE -4.7 pct
Power resources 30.95 TW -3.2 pct
Power consumption 26.84 TW 1.5 pct
Power exports 0.46 TW -76.1 pct
Power production in:
Thermal power plants 16.5 TW 2.3 pct
Hydro power plants 7.3 TW -21.8 pct
Nuclear power plant 5.5 TW -3.3 pct
Wind parks 1.2 TW 109
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)