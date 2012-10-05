BUCHAREST, Oct 5 Romania's energy production
fell 2.6 percent on the year in January-August, while imports
were down 1.6 percent, data from the National Statistics Board
showed on Friday.
Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power production
by type.
Jan-Aug 2012 Change y/y
Energy production 15.2 mln tonnes of -2.6 pct
oil equivalent (TOE)
Energy imports 7.6 mln TOE -1.6 pct
Power resources 40.6 TW -2.1 pct
Power consumption 35.5 TW 1.3 pct
Power exports 0.62 TW -70.1 pct
Power production in:
Thermal power plants 21.8 TW 5.7 pct
Hydro power plants 9.3 TW -23.3 pct
Nuclear power plant 7.4 TW -3.5 pct
Wind parks 1.6 TW N/A
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Sam Cage)