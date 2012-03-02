UPDATE 1-Shipping routes via Oman opened to give Qatar food lifeline
* Food importer says hundreds of containers on their way (Updates with further comment, detail, context)
BUCHAREST, March 2 Romanian industrial producer prices rose 6.0 percent on the year in January and were up 0.7 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday. Following is a table of January industrial producer price figures. JAN DEC INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES change mth/mtn (pct) 0.7 0.4 change yr/yr 6.0 7.0 MINING pct change month/month 0.3 2.0 pct change year/year 3.5 6.2 MANUFACTURING pct change month/month 0.8 -0.1 pct change year/year 5.9 6.9 POWER SECTOR pct change month/month -0.4 1.7 pct change year/year 5.3 6.3 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE pct change month/month 3.3 12.7 pct change year/year 31.7 27.0 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Sam Cage)
* Food importer says hundreds of containers on their way (Updates with further comment, detail, context)
DUBAI, June 12 A United Nations aviation body should declare Gulf Arab measures against Qatari air traffic as illegal, the chief executive of Qatar Airways said in comments to CNN published on Monday, after some Arab states cut ties with Doha in a diplomatic row.