BUCHAREST, Sept 4 Romanian industrial producer
prices rose 5.7 percent on the year in July and 1
percent from the previous month, data from the National
Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.
Following is a table of July industrial producer price
figures.
JULY JUNE
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES
change mth/mtn (pct) 1.0 -0.2
change yr/yr 5.7 5.8
MINING
pct change month/month 1.4 0.9
pct change year/year 4.8 4.4
MANUFACTURING
pct change month/month 0.7 -0.3
pct change year/year 5.6 6.1
POWER SECTOR
pct change month/month 2.3 0.2
pct change year/year 4.9 2.3
POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE
pct change month/month 0.5 0.0
pct change year/year 23.7 28.9
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Sam Cage)