BUCHAREST, May 3 Romanian industrial producer prices rose by 5.8 percent on the year in March and were up 1.0 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Thursday. Following is a table of March industrial producer price figures. MARCH FEB INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES change mth/mtn (pct) 1.0 0.8 change yr/yr 5.8 5.9 MINING pct change month/month -1.0 -1.3 pct change year/year 3.2 2.3 MANUFACTURING pct change month/month 1.3 1.0 pct change year/year 5.8 6.0 POWER SECTOR pct change month/month -0.4 0.5 pct change year/year 4.8 5.0 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE pct change month/month 0.0 0.2 pct change year/year 29.2 31.4 (Reporting by Andreea Birsan; Editing by Radu Marinas)